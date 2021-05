DHEC announces 192 cases of COVID-19, 10 new deaths Sunday in SC

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Sunday, the Department of Health and Environmental announced 192 cases of COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths in South Carolina.

DHEC also reported 130 probable cases. South Carolina has reported 490,380 cases and 8,528 total deaths.

Of the most recent tests taken, DHEC reported a 2.4% positivity rate.