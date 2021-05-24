Chester Co. deputies: Murder suspect in custody after manhunt that lasted nearly a week

WCCB– The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says that Tyler Terry was taken into custody Monday morning without shots fired. This comes after a manhunt for Terry that lasted nearly a week.

Deputies say the 27-year-old is wanted is connection with several crimes in the Upstate and Missouri, including four murders. Deputies set up a perimeter in the Fishing Creek and Highway 9 area when they determined he was in the area.

Authorities say they previously arrested Adrienne Simpson in connection with incidents with Terry.