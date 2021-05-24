Community breathes sighs of relief after ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive captured

Tyler Terry was taken into custody Monday after more than a week on the run accused of four murders between Missouri, South Carolina

Reporter Marvin Beach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – (WCCB) Those living near the search area where Tyler Terry was captured can now sleep peacefully.

Neighbors were told to stay inside their homes and keep their doors locked as the manhunt took place over the past week.

“They coulda heard me in Chester screaming! I was just tickled to death that they found him,” says neighbor Midge Ligon.

She can laugh now.

Ligon and her neighbors spent seven days on edge before the hunt for alleged serial killer Tyler Terry came to an end on Monday morning.

“I just went to bed and just asked God to keep me safe. And he did,” Ligon says.

As the number of officers grew, support also grew from those in the community.

“Just to know there’s people that care and have their back, I think is important,” says Amanda Riggan with the group Hungry Heroes.

She helped organize meals and snacks for law enforcement searching around the clock for Terry.

“The first night, I think it was about 30 to 40 people, then it was about 60 people, 70 people, and today the end count was 300,” she explains.

Riggan says her brother is a police officer and she wants to give back.

“I just want to be the hands and the feet and want to treat others the way I want to be treated, and so if that was my loved one out there, it would make me feel good to know people are supporting them,” she says.