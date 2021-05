Lights installed at All-Stars Baseball Field on Lester Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local little leaguers will now be able to play night games at one Midlands ballpark. Monday afternoon, city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony for new and improved All-Stars Baseball Field on Lester Drive. Lights were installed at the field thanks to a more than $120,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

All-stars baseball field first opened in 2019.