Prisma Health alters hours at coronavirus vaccination sites

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is changing the dates and times at its vaccination sites.

You can now get the vaccine at Colonial Life Arena Wednesday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The Sumter County Civic Center will open Wednesday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. All sites offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is available for people aged 12 and older.

Walk-ins are welcome.