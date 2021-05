Quilts of Honor lays quilts on the Statehouse steps to thank veterans on Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Sunday, quilts coated the steps of the Statehouse, all to thank our veterans for their service. The Quilts of Valor Foundation works to bring comfort and healing to service members and veterans touched by war, through their quilts. They came out to raise awareness for their members.

350 quilts were laid out in front of the Statehouse, and 130 were awarded to local veterans.