Uber offering free rides to vaccine appointments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, getting there can no longer be an excuse. Monday, Uber announced it is offering free rides to vaccine sites across the country, including here in the Midlands. Officials say Uber is offering up to $25 per ride to your vaccine appointments.

The offer is valid through July 4.

To get a free ride to your vaccine appointment, simply do the following:

In your Uber app, tap “Vaccine”

Tap “Get your Free Ride” Only between 6 a.m.-8 p.m. through July 4

Type in the zip code where you will receive your vaccine

Select provider location and ride option

While the rides are free and drivers will still be paid, Uber says you can say thanks by tipping your driver.