Sheriff Leon Lott joins Rep. Todd Rutherford to explain new law designed to combat catalytic converter thefts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Law enforcement in the Midlands have seen a rise in catalytic converter thefts. The emission control systems have several precious metals in them that scrap metal dealers will pay top dollar.

Here in the Midlands, hundreds of converters are stolen every year. On Tuesday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott joined Representative Todd Rutherford to explain a new law, sponsored by Rutherford, that will combat the growing thefts.

The sale or purchase of a stolen catalytic converter is now a separate crime that could result in a fine of $300 or three years in prison.