Busy stretch of Interstate 26 getting new layer of pavement

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – One of the busiest interstates in South Carolina is getting a fresh layer of pavement starting next month. The Department of Transportation says crews plan to resurface 11 miles of Interstate 26 in North Charleston overnight on weekdays starting in June and running through October. The DOT notice obtained by The Post and Courier of Charleston says lanes will have to be closed, so the work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The area of I-26 being resurfaced runs from just before the Ashley Phosphate Road exit to just past the U.S. Highway 17-A exit and parts of the highway carry almost 125,000 vehicles a day.