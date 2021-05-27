Ceasefire Columbia program aims to crack down on gun violence in the city

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local authorities are asking for a ceasefire from violent repeat gun offenders. Columbia police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina invited those who may be on probation and parole to an outreach event tonight. It’s the fifth year for the event.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says the Ceasefire Columbia program works twofold by giving gun offenders a second chance, so they don’t end up back behind bars, and it lets continued violators know when it comes to cracking down on gun violence, Columbia is turning up the heat.

About two dozen offenders took part this year’s event.