County reports low water pressure at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, says issue will be resolved today

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A spokesperson for Richland County says there has been low water pressure at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center since Monday due to ongoing plumbing work. They anticipate the work being completed Thursday. In the meantime, we’re told the detainees have had access to bottled water.

ABC Columbia received reports from family members Thursday, saying that detainees at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center had been without running water for days.