DHEC reports three animals tested positive for rabies in the Midlands this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, three animals in the Midlands tested positive for rabies this week.

DHEC says a fox was found near Boykin Road and Boykin Mill Road in Rembert, and was submitted to a laboratory for testing on Saturday. Officials say the fox was confirmed to have rabies on Monday. Authorities to not report of any people or animals being exposed to the animal.

Officials say a rabid raccoon was found near Highway 202 between Koon Trestle Road and Hilltop Drive in Pomaria. Authorities report that two dogs were exposed to the raccoon and will be quarantined as is required under the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

DHEC also says a bat, who later tested positive for rabies, was found near Three Runs Plantation Drive between Shaffle Bit Drive and Rembert Place in Aiken. Authorities say one dog was exposed to the bat and is being quarantined.

According to DHEC, both the raccoon and bat were submitted to their laboratory for testing on Tuesday and were confirmed to have rabies on Wednesday.

Across the state, DHEC has reported that 31 animals have tested positive for rabies this year.

If you believe your pet has been exposed to a rabid animal, DHEC urges you to contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at 803-896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure after these hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.