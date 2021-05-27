SCSO: Deputies investigating after husband and wife are both injured during domestic dispute

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting they say stemmed from a domestic dispute on the 4500 block of Cotton Acres Road on Thursday afternoon. Deputies say both the husband and wife suffered gunshot wounds and were taken for medical treatment.

Authorities say the man sustained serious injuries, and the woman is in critical condition.

According to deputies, the man is subject to charges because he violated an order of protection when he went to the residence and made contact with the woman. The investigation is ongoing.