2022 Oscars pushed back by a month

CNN– Next year’s Oscars ceremony will be a month later than planned. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is postponing the show until March 27.

A spokesperson says the change is to avoid big events like the Super Bowl and Olympics, as well as to allow more time for production. The ceremony will be at its usual Hollywood location, and the academy hopes it will be in person.

You can catch the show right here on ABC Columbia.