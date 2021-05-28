City of Columbia opens misting stations throughout the city to keep you cool

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia wants to help keep you cool this summer. The city has opened misting stations at parks throughout Columbia.

City officials say the stations will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on days where the temperature tops 90 degrees.

The city says the misting stations are at the following locations:

Granby Park- 100 Catawba Street

Martin Luther King, Jr.- 2300 Greene Street

Owens Field Park- 1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard

Riverfront Park- 312 Laurel St. and 4122 River Drive

Rosewood Park- 901 South Holly Street

Southeast Park- 951 Hazlewood Road