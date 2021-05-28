Columbia Fire: No injuries, seven displaced after Friday morning fire on Durham Creek Court

1/3 Cola Fire Durham Creek Ct 1 Durham Creek Court fire Source: @ColaFire - Twitter

2/3 Cola Fire Durham Creek Ct 2 Durham Creek Court fire Source: @ColaFire - Twitter

3/3 Cola Fire Durham Creek Ct 3 Durham Creek Court fire Source: @ColaFire - Twitter





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Just after 11 a.m. on Friday, Columbia Fire crews say they responded to fire that tore through a home on Durham Creek Court. Officials say the primary home was significantly damaged and two homes nearby were also damaged.

Authorities do not report any injuries, but they say seven people have been displaced due to the fire. They say the Red Cross has been contacted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.