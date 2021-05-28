RCSD investigating a homicide after a man is found unresponsive in a car with bullet holes in it

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide after they found a man unresponsive in a car.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, deputies say they were called to the 1000 block of Frasier Street for reports of a suspicious vehicle. Once on the scene, deputies say they saw a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side door and an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat. Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim was 18-year-old John C. Kelly.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident, with no threat to the public. The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip to crimesc.com.