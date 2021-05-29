Five injured in boat crash on Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WOLO): A boat crash on Lake Murray Friday night sent five people to the hospital.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on the Richland County side of the lake near Susie Ebert Island.

A tritoon boat, carrying six people, collided with a cabin cruiser, causing it to sink. Five people on board were taken to the hospital. Officials said two had fairly serious injuries, but none appeared to be life-threatening.

The two people on board the cabin cruiser were rescued before the boat sank. DNR says thankfully, because of the holiday weekend, officers were already out on the water and able to respond quickly.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the incident.