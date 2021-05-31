8th annual Reggaetronic Music Festival returns to Lake Murray this June

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 8th annual Reggaetronic Music Festival is returning to Lake Murray next month. On Saturday, June 19, you can visit Spence Island from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. for the free floating festival with music of different genres, including modern reggae, funk, rock and electronic.

“We are so excited to return to Spence Island after two years away,” said Founder Ronnie Alexander. “We are happy to bring this completely free floating event back to our home state that highlights friendship, fellowship, and the start of summer. This festival starts the beginning of our two music festivals that will happen in 2021.”

Officials say there will also be a land and water event at Riverfront Park in North Charleston on August 14.

The goal of South Carolina’s longest flotilla music festival is to bring awareness to the children’s hospitals by way of the Jamil Temple Shriners.