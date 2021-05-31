Gamecocks open Columbia regional Friday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Gamecock baseball team will open NCAA Columbia Regional play on Friday afternoon (May 4) against Virginia at 12 p.m. on ESPN2, announced Monday afternoon on the NCAA Baseball Selection Show.

The Gamecocks and Cavaliers are joined in Columbia by No. 11 national seed Old Dominion and Jacksonville. The Monarchs and Dolphins will play at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.

The Columbia Regional is matched up with the Fort Worth Regional when the tournament gets to the Super Regional round.

Carolina is one of nine SEC teams that are in the field and one of seven that is hosting this weekend.

Virginia is coming off an ACC Tournament semifinal finish and are led on the mound by Andrew Abbott, who has an 8-5 record with a 2.63 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 89 innings pitched. Old Dominion earned the top seed in the regional after its win in the Conference USA Tournament, defeating Louisiana Tech on their home field. Kyle Battle leads ODU with 18 home runs on the year. Jacksonville won the Atlantic Sun Tournament, defeating Liberty in the final. Ruben Someillan leads the Dolphins with a .303 batting average.

NCAA Regional booklets are now available to the general public. A booklet includes tickets for all games of the regional, held June 4-7. Booklets are available for $84 each and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans purchasing the booklet will secure their actual seat locations at the time of purchase.

Tickets can be purchased on-line at this link: LINK

2021 Columbia Regional

Friday, June 4

12 p.m. – South Carolina vs. Virigina, Noon (ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Old Dominion vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)