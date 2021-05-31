Governor McMaster says there is no need for a vaccine lottery in SC

ASSOCIATED PRESS (AP)– While some states roll out lotteries for folks to get their vaccine, South Carolina’s governor says it’s not necessary for our state. According to Live 5 News in Charleston, a spokesperson for Governor McMaster says, “all South Carolinians have been given all available information about a vaccine and that is all they need in order to make this personal decision. Enticing our people to take the vaccine with the lure of a lottery jackpot is irresponsible and a poor use of taxpayer dollars.”