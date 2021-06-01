RCSD investigating shooting at the Magnuson Hotel that injured a man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Sunday. Around 9 p.m., deputies say they were called to the Magnuson Hotel on Parklane Road. On the scene, authorities say they found a man in the parking lot who was shot the upper body.

Officials say the man was taken to a hospital where he currently remains.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to crimesc.com.