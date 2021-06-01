USGS confirms 2.6 magnitude earthquake near Lake Murray

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — After numerous calls to the ABC Columbia newsroom Monday evening, those of you who felt the earth shake beneath you were not imagining things.

According the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), the United States Geological Survey confirms that a 2.56 magnitude earthquake shook just before 7pm Monday night (6:53pm).

The division says they received multiple reports from citizens feeling shaling, and in some cases hearing a loud ‘boom’.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was detected 4 km, just SW of Summit, South Carolina.

No damage, or injuries have been reported.