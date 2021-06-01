USGS confirms 2.6 magnitude earthquake near Lake Murray

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake shook at 6:53 Monday night
Rochelle Dean,
Screenshot 20210601 011501 Twitter

Image: SCEMD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — After numerous calls to the ABC Columbia newsroom Monday evening,  those of you who felt the earth shake beneath you were not imagining things.

According the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), the United States Geological Survey confirms that a 2.56 magnitude earthquake shook just before 7pm Monday night (6:53pm).

The division says they received multiple reports from citizens feeling shaling, and in some cases hearing a loud ‘boom’.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was detected 4 km, just SW of Summit, South Carolina.

No damage, or injuries have been reported.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News, Richland, State
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts