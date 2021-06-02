A Kershaw County mother is accused of shooting her daughter

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigation a shooting they say took place Wednesday night in Camden after deputies say they believe a 33 year old woman forced her way into her mother’s Saint Mathews Road home. Deputies say the mother then fired at least one shot striking her daughter in the neck.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene, the young woman was conscious and was talking to investigators before she was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Authorities say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and they do not there are any additional people involved.