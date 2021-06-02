Columbia International Festival creator speaks with ABC Columbia about this weekends Event

Get ready to explore India and other cultures this weekend at the Columbia International Festival

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to explore India and other cultures this weekend at the Columbia International Festival. The event will be held at the State Fairgrounds Saturday June 5 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday June 6 from 12-7 p.m.

Our Curtis Wilson got a sneak peak of all you can experience this weekend, he talked one on one with festival creator Raj Aluri who tells us the theme this year is “India”.

The festival will showcase music, food and arts of different cultures and nationalities represented right here in our state. The event will feature outdoor and indoor activities and limit crowd capacity.

