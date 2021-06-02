Richland Two partnering with Providence Health-Northeast to offer new opportunities for students

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District Two is teaming up with Providence Health-Northeast to give its students a leg up in health care studies. Wednesday, the district and the hospital system announced a Memorandum of Agreement between the two entities.

The partnership will create new opportunities for students at the district’s science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and medical magnet programs. Richland Two also previously reached a similar agreement with Allen University.