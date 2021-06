City officials unveil newest art piece in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday, the city unveiled its’ newest mural at a Columbia park. The ribbon was cut on the mural located at Hyatt Park. It’s called “The Pursuit of Citizenship, Benjamin Mack, Septima Clark, and Listervelt Middleton.”

The mural, created by artist Charmaine Minniefield, honors activists and community leaders.