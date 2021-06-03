Columbia Police search for person of interest in motel death

The incident was initially reported tp CPD on May 20, 2021 at the Super 8 Motel
Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Columbia Police Department continue to investigate what happened that led to the discovery of a body at a Fairfield Road Super 8 Motel Sunday night. Now they are  hoping you can help them identify a person of interest.

Thursday Columbia officials released images of a woman they say they would like to speak with. According to authorities, just before noon  Sunday May 30, 2021 officials discovered the body of a man inside of a hotel room in the 5700 block of Fairfield Road.

The Richland County Coroner is given the tasked of identifying the male victim and determining the cause of death.

If you have any information that can help authorities as they continue their investigation you can send your tip anonymous by contacting

Crimestoppers at  888-CRIME-SC or you can log on to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab. and also by downloading the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

 

 

