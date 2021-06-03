DHEC and SC Brewers Guild introduce “Shot and a Chaser” vaccination campaign

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Brewers Guild and teaming up to encourage South Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Several breweries throughout the state, including River Rat Brewery in Columbia, will participate in the campaign in which individuals can go to the brewery, get vaccinated and receive a free beer or soda. You must be 21-years-old or older to receive a beer.

“DHEC’s partnership with the South Carolina Brewer’s Guild is the latest example of innovation and outside-the-box thinking that it’s going to take to beat this pandemic,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “Young adults are often busy travelers and incredibly social, so we want to make sure they get their shot to protect themselves and others while visiting restaurants, vacationing, and attending various events. This promotion will go a long way in meeting that goal.”

According to officials, the 20-24 age group is the least vaccinated in the state, and they hope this campaign will help get young people out to get their shot.

Brewers across South Carolina are committed to healthy communities,” said Brook Bristow, Executive Director of the South Carolina Brewers Guild. “As small, locally-minded businesses, our citizens are our most valuable asset. If they aren’t healthy, then we can’t be either. We’re excited to partner with DHEC to expand vaccine access across the state at many of our member breweries as a part of this program.”

The Moderna vaccine will be available at River Rat Brewery from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, June 11.