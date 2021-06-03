Local Living: La-Z-Boy donates to the Ronald McDonald House of Columbia, Columbia International Festival coming this weekend and more!

Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

There is some good news for families who need a home away from home at the Ronald McDonald House. Thursday, La-Z-Boy in Lexington donated four new chairs to help families get comfortable while they stay during a child’s hospital visit. The house is thankful for any and all donations. They are asking for any donations from the community to help meet the needs of families. To donate to the Ronald McDonald House of Columbia, visit www.rmhcofcolumbia.org/MakeaDonation.

You can experience different cultures at the Columbia International Festival this weekend! The event will be at the State Fairgrounds this Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 12-7 p.m. The festival will showcase music, food and arts of different cultures and nationalities represented right here in our state. The event will feature outdoor and indoor activities and limit crowd capacity.

Honor the High School or College graduate in your life, submit their graduation photo to be featured on ABC Columbia News! Photos can be submitted at abccolumbia.com.