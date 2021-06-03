Quick Read on the Cause of Global Warming
If you’re confused about why the earth is warming, this is a good place to start. Dr. Robert Rohde, @RARohde, sums things up in a few tweets. It’s worth your time to read. Here’s the first in the series of a few tweets:
“Simple comparison between global mean temperature and carbon dioxide. This is not the whole story of global warming, far from it, but it is a useful place to start.”
Global Mean Temperature is the black line. Concentration of Carbon Dioxide in the Atmosphere is the red line. We humans have increased the concentration of Carbon Dioxide a lot in the last 150 years – primarily by burning fossil fuels (gas, oil, coal, etc.). Carbon Dioxide traps heat. More Carbon Dioxide traps more heat.