Quick Read on the Cause of Global Warming

“Simple comparison between global mean temperature and carbon dioxide. This is not the whole story of global warming, far from it, but it is a useful place to start.”

Global Mean Temperature is the black line. Concentration of Carbon Dioxide in the Atmosphere is the red line. We humans have increased the concentration of Carbon Dioxide a lot in the last 150 years – primarily by burning fossil fuels (gas, oil, coal, etc.). Carbon Dioxide traps heat. More Carbon Dioxide traps more heat.