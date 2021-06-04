Fairfield County deputies make another arrest for a murder in Ridgeway this March

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a third individual in connection with the shooting death of Charlie Cason III. Deputies say they arrested 20-year-old Malik Butler and charged him with murder, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

This is the third arrest that authorities have made in this investigation. Officials say a 17-year-old is also charged with murder, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, while 20-year-old Talib Akil Willingham has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

These arrests come after Charlie Cason III was found dead in his Ridgeway home in March.

Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery says ”This investigation is still ongoing and Investigators are expecting to make more arrest. We encourage citizens of all communities in Fairfield County to call and report any information that they may have related to the murder of Charlie Cason III by calling our main office at 803-635-4141. Your information will remain anonymous or CONTACT Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com to email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous and, if your tip leads to more arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.”