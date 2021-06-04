Local Living: Pelion and Forts Pond Elementary offering free meals to some students, Trustus Theatre reopening with new show today and more!

Two Lexington County elementary schools are offering no cost dinners to some students. According to Lexington District One, students in afterschool programs at Pelion Elementary and Forts Pond Elementary can receive a no cost dinner thanks to the Child and Adult Care Food program. The program aims to improve the nutritional quality of meals served to students.

Time now to send a big congratulations to all the seniors out there! ABC Columbia and the Joye Law Firm want to celebrate the Class of 2021. Just visit our website to submit a picture of your graduate to be featured both on-air and online. We’ll be taking submissions through Sunday.

Trustus Theatre is reopening today with a show about the new play on legendary singer Billie Holiday! “Lady Day at the Emerson’s Bar and Grill” will run from June 4–20 at the theatre on 520 Lady Street. Our Curtis Wilson spoke with Katrina Garvin, the actress portraying Holiday in the play, about how she will honor the legacy of Holiday. The play focuses on one of Holiday’s last performances before her death. Abigail McNeely, Administrative Assistant of Production for the theatre, says masks are required to enter and the theatre will follow COVID-19 safety protocols. To buy your tickets and check the showtimes, visit the Trustus Theatre’s website. You can also call the theatre’s box office at 803-254-9732.

You can experience different cultures at the Columbia International Festival this weekend! The event will be at the State Fairgrounds this Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 12-7 p.m. The festival will showcase music, food and arts of different cultures and nationalities represented right here in our state. The event will feature outdoor and indoor activities and limit crowd capacity.