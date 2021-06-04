RCSD investigating shooting incident on I-77 near Percival Road

COLUMBIA, SC(WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident they say happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday on I-77. Investigators say no people were hit, but a vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

Deputies say they were called to I-77 and Percival Road for reports of a shooting. Investigators say the shooting possibly stemmed from a road rage incident, as witnesses report one vehicle cut off the other, before the situation escalated.

Although no one was struck by the gunfire, authorities say one individual was injured when the glass of the vehicle shattered. Deputies say this individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a t tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.