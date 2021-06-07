Columbia PD makes arrest in connection with murder at a Super 8 motel in May

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they arrested a man for a murder at a Super 8 motel last month. Police say 52-year-old Bobby Sabb has been charged with murder, after the body of a man was found in a room at the Super 8 motel in the 5700 block of Fairfield Road on May 30.

Investigators say DNA evidence led them to arrest Sabb.

Columbia police are also still looking for a female person of interest who may have information about this death. Pictures of her are provided below.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.