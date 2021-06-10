Maximum SNAP benefit allotments coming to an end next month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Families will no longer receive maxed out emergency SNAP benefits beginning next month. According to Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach, federal policy requires a state-issued emergency declaration for emergency SNAP allotments. Governor Henry McMaster removed the state’s emergency declaration earlier this week.

Leach says his department will request that the emergency SNAP benefits be extended through July. The emergency benefits allowed all SNAP recipients to receive the maximum allotment.

More than 600,000 people in South Carolina receive snap benefits.