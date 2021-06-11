Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announce arrest made for the murder of a 19-year-old in May

1/4 Kentez Jamal Gregg Kentez Jamal Gregg Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

2/4 (Courtesy: KCSO) Teen found shot to death at Baron Dekalb Rd.

3/4 (Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) Investigation at a house where a teen's body was found shot on Baron Dekalb Road.

4/4 (Courtesy: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia) Investigation at a house where a teen's body was found shot on Baron Dekalb Road.







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man and charged him with the murder of a 19-year-old on May 19. Authorities say the body of 19-year-old Dante Atkins was discovered in the 2400 block of Baron Dekalb Road around 2 a.m. on May 19.

According to officials, 24-year-old Kentez Jamal Gregg has been charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.