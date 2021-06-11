Lexington Coroner identifies pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Augusta Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while she tried to cross the street in the 2400 block of Augusta Road. Authorities say Donna Lee Barnes was struck by the vehicle traveling towards West Columbia at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The incident is under investigation by the West Columbia Police Department.