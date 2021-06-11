Sumter County deputies searching for missing man with history of mental illness, last seen in May

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing man who has not been seen since May. According to officials, family members say they last talked to 40-year-old Joseph Davies on or around May 20. Officials say Davies has a history of mental illness.

Authorities say Davies stands at 5’9″ and weighs about 200 pounds. According to officials, he is known to wear gray or camouflage shorts, t-shirts and sneakers.

If you know where Davies may be call 911, the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.