West Columbia man facing several charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a West Columbia man is facing several charges related to the sexual expolitation of a minor. Officials say 37-year-old Daniel Wayne Robert Miller was arrested on June 3 by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department after they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to officials, Miller engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and also possessed several files of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities say Miller has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree.