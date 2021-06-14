Calhoun County deputies need help identifying individuals sought in reference to armed robbery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is working with the St. Matthews Police Department to investigate after a 50-year-old woman was robbed Sunday night. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies are asking for help identifying the two men in the video below as they are being sought in reference to the armed robbery. Authorities say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know who these individuals are, contact the St Matthews Police Department at 803-874-2131, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.