Coroner: Mother, son shot multiple times

ISLANDTON, S.C. (AP)– A mother and son from a prominent legal family were shot multiple times before they died. Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey told The Island Packet Monday that both Paul Murdaugh and his mother Maggie were shot multiple times June 7 before they died. Paul, 22, and Maggie, 52, were found shot near dog kennels at the family’s home near Islandton on June 7. The coroner said that the time of death for both Murdaughs was between 9 and 9:30 p.m. and that they both suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The Murdaughs are one of South Carolina’s most prominent legal families.