Newberry County deputies need help identifying individual related to larceny case by Brittain Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying an individual related to a larceny case in the area of Brittain Drive between June 11-14. Authorities say they believe the individual pictured above is traveling in a gold Chevy S-10 truck and was last seen attempting to pawn a chainsaw. Investigators say the man was last seen wearing a dark shorts and a white t-shirt that had designs on it.

If you know who this individual is should call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.