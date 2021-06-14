RCSD announces arrests made for the murder of a 21-year-old last month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested two individuals for the murder of a 21-year-old on May 20.

On Sunday, deputies say they arrested and charged both 20-year-old Naia Lawson and 18-year-old Dorian Gossette with the murder of 21-year-old Shantarius O. Thompson. In addition the murder charge, authorities say Gossette has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

At about 10:51 p.m. on May 20, deputies say they responded to the 2100 block of Kathleen Drive for reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, deputies say they found Thompson suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officials say he was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.

According to investigators, Thompson had arrived at the house earlier and said he was being followed. Authorities say a vehicle drove by shortly after and fired gunshots, hitting Thompson in the chest.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation involving Lawson and Thompson.