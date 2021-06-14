SCDOT: Road money drops without higher electric car fees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The woman in charge of South Carolina roads is warning lawmakers that the growth in electric vehicles will mean a drop in how much the state has to spend on roads unless they make some changes. State Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall says electric cars don’t pay the gas tax because they don’t use gasoline. She says the $60 a year fee they pay the state is less than a third of the amount needed to match what regular vehicles pay. Hall says increasing the fee to $200 to $250 would put the state in line with many other Southern states and match the average miles driven per gallon of gasoline-powered vehicles.