Gas prices down slightly in SC

Drivers in the midlands are paying an average of $2.71 a gallon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices are down slightly this week in South Carolina.

Drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.71 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

That’s down 2.7 cents in the past week and nearly 12 cents lower than a month ago, according to gas buddy.

The cheapest gas in Columbia is priced at an average of $2.47 a gallon, while the highest is priced at an average of $2.99 a gallon.

Nationwide, the average price per gallon stands at $3.07.