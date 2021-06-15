Gas prices down slightly in SC
Drivers in the midlands are paying an average of $2.71 a gallon
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices are down slightly this week in South Carolina.
Drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.71 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.
That’s down 2.7 cents in the past week and nearly 12 cents lower than a month ago, according to gas buddy.
The cheapest gas in Columbia is priced at an average of $2.47 a gallon, while the highest is priced at an average of $2.99 a gallon.
Nationwide, the average price per gallon stands at $3.07.