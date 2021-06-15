Governor McMaster discusses use of American Rescue Plan funds with accelerateSC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– What a job it would be, to figure out how to spend $2 billion. Governor Henry McMaster met with members of accelerateSC Tuesday afternoon to discuss just that.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, South Carolina will receive more than $2 billion in funds from the American Rescue Plan ACT. AccelerateSC was originally formed last year as a way to coordinate the state’s COVID-19 response. It consists of five components; response, protection, governance resources and information.

You can learn more about accelerateSC at accelerate.sc.gov.