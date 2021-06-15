Governor McMaster meeting with accelerateSC to discuss American Rescue Plan funds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster will hold a meeting with accelerateSC today to discuss funds coming from the American Rescue Plan ACT to the Palmetto State. The meeting starts at 2 p.m. at the University of South Carolina’s Alumni Center on Senate Street.

Officials say accelerateSC wants to get an overview from the State Department of Administration on the multiple funding streams coming to the state. The governor will also plan to develop and distribute his recommendations on how the general assembly should invest the money, following a series of meetings.