Land Development meetings set for Lower Richland residents

Richland County Councilwoman Chakisse Newton to hold a series of in-person public meetings focusing on land development regulations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Councilwoman Chakisse Newton announced she will hold a series of in-person public meetings focused on land development regulations in Lower Richland.

According to organizers, the meetings will also answer residents questions about current zoning rules for housing developments in District 11, which does cover part of Lower Richland County.

Per Richland County:

The meetings are at the Garners Ferry Road Adult Activity Center, 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins:

The meetings feature a presentation and discussion on updates to the County’s Land Development Code (LDC). Upcoming meetings will be at:

o 6 p.m. Monday, June 21

o 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23

A separate meeting will focus specifically on zoning in District 11, which Councilwoman Newton represents. Staff will be on hand to review large, undeveloped areas that were previously zoned to allow for a higher density of housing. Area maps will be on display, and staff will answer questions about existing zoning in the district. This meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.

“This is a chance to be heard and help set the course for how and where we grow,” Newton said. “Together we can set the rules that protect our community’s character, and I’m glad that we can now meet safely in person to have these conversations.”

Register to attend any of the meetings via Facebook: facebook.com/RichlandSC. Physical distancing measures will be in effect. Residents who have questions or concerns and cannot attend the meetings can schedule a one-on-one call or appointment with the County’s Community Planning and Development Department. They can also email County staff directly:

Brian Crooks, interim Planning Services manager (Crooks.Brian@richlandcountysc.gov)

Tommy DeLage, assistant Zoning administrator (DeLage.Tommy@richlandcountysc.gov)