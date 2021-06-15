Local Living: DJJ holding hiring event Thursday, WWE coming to Colonial Life Arena and more!

Those looking for a job within state government can attend one of two South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice hiring events. SC Works Midlands is hosting the event on Thursday, June 17 and Thursday, June 24. According to officials, they are looking to fill several Juvenile Corrections Officer positions.

Per SC Works Midlands:

Location: SC Works – Columbia

Address: 700 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Salary ranges from $30,271 – $33,642 with one year corrects or law enforcement experience. Standard state

benefits offered for full time positions.

All applicants must have an active and updated SC Works account prior to attending. To apply online, please use

Job Order #1024472.

Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC

Works Center near them: https://www.scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.

WWE’s Summer Slam Tour is coming to Colonial Life Arena. WWE Live Supershow will hit Columbia on August 15. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Tickets can only be purchased on-line.

The 8th annual Reggaetronic Music Festival is returning to Lake Murray this month. On Saturday, June 19, you can visit Spence Island from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. for the free floating festival with music of different genres, including modern reggae, funk, rock and electronic.

“We are so excited to return to Spence Island after two years away,” said Founder Ronnie Alexander. “We are happy to bring this completely free floating event back to our home state that highlights friendship, fellowship, and the start of summer. This festival starts the beginning of our two music festivals that will happen in 2021.”

Officials say there will also be a land and water event at Riverfront Park in North Charleston on August 14. The goal of South Carolina’s longest flotilla music festival is to bring awareness to the children’s hospitals by way of the Jamil Temple Shriners.

Legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to the Township Auditorium in October! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, starting at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $49.50-$175. The show kicks off on October 9. You and the family can enjoy some of the band’s biggest hits like “September,” “Shining Star” and “Boogie Wonderland.”